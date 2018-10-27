RCMP: Missing Lake Country man found dead

Police in Lake Country say the search for a missing man ended Friday afternoon with the discovery of his body.

According to the RCMP, search and rescue crews found Martin Levi Cordsen at approximately 1:30 p.m., in the vicinity of High Rim Trail, located above Oyama.

READ MORE: Review of Toronto police handling of missing person cases to take longer

“RCMP sadly confirm that the deceased has been identified as missing person Martin Cordsen,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “Police have since notified the deceased’s family of his sudden passing.

“As a result of our investigation to date, police do not believe that criminality was involved in his death, and have now turned the investigation over to the B.C. Coroners Service.”

Earlier this week, Lake Country RCMP issued a press release asking for public help in finding Cordsen. The 31-year-old was last seen on October 22nd, but wasn’t reported missing until Wednesday, October 24th. He was described as being 6-foot-4 and 181 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.