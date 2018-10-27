Fraser Health issues north Surrey drug alert after 12 people overdose in 4 hours

Fraser Health has issued an alert for drug users in north Surrey, after 12 people reported overdoses in a four-hour period on Friday night.

Health authority officials said that may not be the total number of overdoses that occurred overnight, as not all incidents are reported.

Officials said they were unable to provide any identifying characteristics of the substance involved.

Fraser Health and the coroners office were also unable to confirm whether there had been any fatalities linked to the spike in overdoses.

The health authority is asking drug users to take extra precautions, including carrying naloxone and refraining from using drugs while alone.

Fraser Health is also advising anyone using drugs to have their drugs tested, to avoid mixing drugs and to “try to use a consistent, reliable dealer.”

