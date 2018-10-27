University of Alberta connecting kids to the magic of science

Young witches and wizards tried their hand at a potions class in Edmonton on Saturday.

It was just one of the 18 classes available to kids at the School of Witchcraft of Wizardry at the University of Alberta.

The one-day event, organized in part by graduate students, focused on getting young people excited about science. The event was based off of the beloved “Harry Potter” series.

Sophia Janela, 11, and Jorja King, 10, spent a magical day at the University of Alberta.

“We got to go into a room and learn about science. There were a bunch of experiments and there was a sorting hat and [we got to make wands]. We had a lot of fun,” Janela said.

Organizer Nicole Jankovic said there were many hands-on opportunities.

“[The kids] visit different classrooms based off of the books, like Divination or Defense Against the Dark Arts,” said Jankovic. “We have our potions shows, we have owls, insects, all of that stuff.”

Jankovic said it’s important to get kids connected to the magic of science.

“A lot of kids like things that sparkle, shine and explode. When you make it fun for kids, they are more interested in it and that sticks with them as they grow up,” said Jankovic.

“Especially with young women and minorities especially, they may not have experienced this kind of thing.”

It seems the experience left a lasting impression on Janela and King.

“[The organizers] took liquid nitrogen and then they put dry ice in it, and they took it through a tube and [we] wore a little mitten on [our] hand. Then there would be this opaque bubble on your hand and you could bounce it. It was really cool,” said Janela.

King wants to become an orthodontist and Janela wants to be a doctor or an archaeologist.

Two thousand tickets were sold with more than 100 volunteers helping out at the event.

The general age range at the event was five to 15, but older youth were welcome as well.

This was the event’s seventh year.