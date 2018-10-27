Junior hockey: Rockets host Cougars tonight, Vees steamroll Cents

A round-up of Friday night games involving junior hockey teams from the Okanagan and area:

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

After three days off, it’s back to work for the Kelowna Rockets this evening.

In what will be their only game until next Saturday, the Rockets will host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place tonight. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

1 MORE SLEEP 😴 We hope to see you all out TOMORROW when we host the Prince George Cougars for our Annual Candy Scramble game presented by @LD_Kelowna & @Hersheys 🍫🍬🍭🧛‍♂️👻🎃 More Info – https://t.co/TasXscct2n pic.twitter.com/oAgmRkXJmj — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 26, 2018

It’s been an eventful week in Kelowna, with the Rockets cutting ties with former head coach Jason Smith on Monday morning, then announcing Adam Foote as the club’s new bench boss on Tuesday morning. That night, Foote earned his first coaching win with Kelowna, as the Rockets defeated the visiting Swift Current Broncos 3-2 at Prospera Place.

Relive last night's 3-2 win over Swift Current 🚨🚀 🎞️🎥 – https://t.co/1aBpLgXcHE pic.twitter.com/D8QTtkOK87 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 24, 2018

This evening, Kelowna (5-10-0-0) will play Prince George (5-6-0-2) for the fourth time this season. In the second weekend of the season, Kelowna first hosted Prince George in a Wednesday affair on September 26th, losing 4-2, then trekked north for back-to-back games at the CN Centre and earned a split, losing 3-2 on Friday, September 28th but winning 5-2 on Saturday, September 29th.

Overall, the Rockets are 4-6-0-0 in their past 10 games while the Cougars are 4-5-0-1. Prince George is coming off a pair of home-ice losses to Tri-City, 5-1 on Tuesday and a 4-3 shootout decision on Wednesday.

In B.C. Division standings, the Rockets are no longer in the basement of the five-team loop, as they currently sit fourth with 10 points. Kamloops (4-6-0-1) is last with nine while Prince George is third with 12 points. Vancouver (10-2-2-0) is first with 22 with Victoria (8-3-0-0) second with 16.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 6, Merritt 1

At Merritt, the Vees scored early and often, lighting the lamp three times in the first period alone, en route to a five-goal victory over the Centennials.

James Miller, with a hat trick, Eric Linell, with two goals, and Ryan Sandelin scored for Penticton (9-5-0-2), which was outshot 33-32 but led 3-0 and 5-1 at the period breaks. Rylan Van Unen replied for Merritt (11-8-0-0), which leads the Interior Division with 22 points, two more than second-place Penticton.

Here are the highlights from last nights win over the Merritt Centennials pic.twitter.com/G5Yxhch7an — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 27, 2018

Jack LaFontaine made 32 saves for the Vees while Austin Roden, who took the loss, and Vincent Duplessis split netminding duties for the Cents. Roden was 11-for-16 in goal while Duplessis was 15-for-16 in relief.

The Vees were 2-for-6 on the power play while the Centennials were 1-for-3. The attendance was 406.

Powell River 3, Vernon 2 (SO)

At Powell River, the Kings went 2-for-2 in the shootout for the win while the Vipers were blanked at 0-for-2.

Matt Fawcett, in the first period, and Ryan Brushett, early in the third, scored in regulation time for Powell River (10-6-0-0). Sebastian Streu, in the second, and Jagger Williamson, who tied the game at 19:38 of the third, replied for Vernon (6-5-4-1).

Game Recap: Vipers rally late, but fall in a shootout:https://t.co/Qc1mJSxyTw — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) October 27, 2018

In the shootout, Mitchell Williams and Fawcett scored for Powell River while Williamson and Streu were stopped.

Max Palaga stopped 32 of 34 shots for Vernon while Hayden Missler was 24-of-26 for Powell River. The Vipers were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Kings were 0-for-3. The attendance was 945.

West Kelowna 4, Salmon Arm 1

At West Kelowna, Mike Hardman scored what stood up to be the game-winning goal late in the first period as the Warriors defeated the Silverbacks.

WE WIN AGAIN! @CavinTilsley scores his first of the year and @bennett_norlin receives a birthday present in the form of an empty net goal giving the Warriors their 3rd straight victory. RECAP: https://t.co/Jt6UGuxHZd#BCHL pic.twitter.com/gEiUgCBOu1 — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) October 27, 2018

Lucas Cullen, who opened the scoring five minutes into the first period, Cavin Tisley, in the second period, and Bennett Norlin, with the game’s final goal at 19:05 of the third into an empty net, also scored for West Kelowna (9-7-0-1). Yewta Plamondon replied for Salmon Arm (8-7-0-1), which trailed 2-1 and 3-1 at the breaks.

West Kelowna’s Brock Baier stopped 35 of 36 shots for the goaltending win while Salmon Arm’s Ethan Langenegger faced 34 shots, turning aside 31, in taking the loss.

Back at it tomorrow against the Trail Smoke Eaters in the Shaw Centre. RECAP: https://t.co/PFI26d7MZL pic.twitter.com/GzsyZYzD2Z — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 27, 2018

The Silverbacks were 0-for-5 on the power play while the Warriors were 0-for-6. The attendance was 938.

In Saturday night action, Penticton hosts West Kelowna, Vernon visits Alberni Valley (7-9-0-1) and Trail (7-7-3-1) travels to Salmon Arm.

GAMEDAY: The Vees host the @BCHLWarriors to the @SOEC for the annual Trick-Or-Suite night. Children 12 and under can trick-or-treat on suite level during the first intermission. Preview: https://t.co/F99p8tEgbS pic.twitter.com/sNl04ogyLg — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 27, 2018

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 6, Nelson 2

At Nelson, the Chiefs scored in each period, including three times in the third, for a four-goal victory over the Leafs in what was a meeting of the top two teams in the league.

It is a wrap here in Nelson. After a long day, ⁦@KelownaChiefs⁩ win!!! pic.twitter.com/HxKfwz5CAc — Kelowna Chiefs GM (@KelownaChiefsGM) October 27, 2018

Zach Erhardt and Brody Dale, with two goals apiece, Devin Sutton and Juanre Naude scored for Kelowna (15-0-0-0-1), which led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after 40 minutes. Shawn Campbell, with two goals, replied for Nelson (13-2-0-1-0).

Braeden Mitchell faced 23 shots for Kelowna, stopping 21 of them, with C.J. Wedenig turning aside 33 of 39 shots. Kelowna was 2-for-5 on the power play while Nelson was 0-for-6. The attendance was 552.

Sicamous 5, Revelstoke 3

At Revelstoke, David Cloutier scored twice while goaltender Cole Steinke had a fantastic outing, making 53 saves, for the Eagles.

Dallas Stewart, Brandon Pelletier and Justin Hodgson also scored for Sicamous (6-7-2-0-1). Replying for Revelstoke (11-1-0-0-0) were Ryan Pereverzoff, Cody Flann and Dalton Irvine.

After a scoreless first period, the Grizzlies were up 3-2 after 40 minutes but gave up three goals in the third. Noah Desouza stopped 25 shots for Revelstoke, which outshot Sicamous 56-29. The Eagles were 0-for-7 on the power play while the Grizzlies were 1-for-9. The attendance was 760.

Princeton 3, Chase 2

At Chase, Lane French scored twice for the winners as the Posse edged the Heat.

Aubrey Macleod also scored for Princeton (8-6-0-0-0) while Tyler Collens and Brayden Haskell replied for Chase (2-13-1-0-0). Dominic Bosa made 30 saves for the Posse with Dylan Barton stopping 21 shots for the Heat.

Princeton was 1-for-4 on the power play while Chase was 0-for-5. The attendance was 257.

Osoyoos 2, Spokane 0

At Spokane, Brock Maple and Daelen Der had the game’s only goals as the Coyotes blanked the Braves.

Daniel Paul was perfect in goal for Osoyoos (3-10-1-0-0) with a 33-save effort. For Spokane (6-6-0-0-2), Campbell Arnold had a 31-save outing. The Coyotes were 1-for-2 on the power play while the Braves were 0-for-2. The attendance was 150.

North Okanagan 5, Summerland 4

At Summerland, Cole Haberlack had the winning goal in overtime as the Knights slipped past the Steam.

Jett Saharchuk, with two goals, Jordan Smith and Kevin-Thomas Walters scored for North Okanagan (3-10-0-1-0), which overcame a 3-0 deficit with four consecutive goals to go ahead 4-3. Zack Cooper, Cody Swan, Ethan Grover and Morey Babakaiff, who made it 4-1 late in the third period, replied for Summerland (9-6-1-0-1).

Eric Scherger turned aside 43 of 48 shots for Summerland while Devin Chapman stopped 35 of 39 shots for North Okanagan. The Steam were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Knights were 1-for-8. The attendance was listed at 95.

In Saturday games, Summerland visits 100 Mile House (6-5-1-0-1), North Okanagan travels to Sicamous, Osoyoos is in Princeton and Kelowna battles Beaver Valley (8-8-0-0-1) in Fruitvale.