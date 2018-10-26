Donald Trump: you’d be in a world war now if I wasn’t here

The United States would be in a world war right now if Donald Trump hadn’t been elected president.

That’s according to the president himself, who made the claim at an anti-media at a rally in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday night.

“Even when we do great things, you look at North Korea, how good are we doing?” Trump asked the crowd.

“It’s been going on with them for 70 years, more than 70 years, this is now our fourth month. And they always say, he’s not moving fast enough. Fast enough?

“If I wasn’t here, you would have ended up in a world war, you watch, you would have ended up in a world war.”

Trump went on to say that even when he says he has a great meeting with people such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, “they play it up as negative as they can.”

He spoke on the same day it emerged that Trump had invited Putin to Washington.

“We have all the cards,” Trump said. “We have all the cards, because we’re the piggy bank that everybody wants to attack and rob and steal from, we have all the cards.

“But they made it look as negative, that was a great meeting I had, they make it look, all of them, as negative as possible, almost all of them.”

Trump later brought up his work on NATO, saying, “We’re protecting them and they’re not paying their bills, and we want to protect them, but they’ve got to pay their bills.”

He said NATO partners “agreed to pay $44 billion more, money we don’t have to pay ultimately because it’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

Trump’s claims about NATO were previously the subject of a “fact check” by The Associated Press.

The piece criticized the president’s “faulty claim” that NATO had “collected” $44 billion in 2017 — that money actually referred to how much NATO members had raised their military spending in that year.