2 injured, 1 critically, after crash near Newmarket: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say two people have injured, one critically, after a crash near Newmarket Friday evening.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Miller’s Sideroad, north of Davis Drive West, after 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dead after crash with dump truck in York Region

A spokesperson told Global News two vehicles were involved in the collision. The two male patients were pulled from one of the vehicles and taken to a trauma centre.

YRP is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Dufferin St. The road will be closed between Davis Drive and Millers Sideroad for several hours. Please avoid the area and we will advise when the road has opened up. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 27, 2018

One of the vehicle’s occupants was listed in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

The people in the second vehicle were reportedly uninjured.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal 2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 in Aurora, OPP say

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence on the crash.

Officers closed roads in the immediate area for the investigation.

WATCH: Woman charged with impaired driving in fatal crash on Hwy. 404 in Aurora