2 injured, 1 critically, after crash near Newmarket: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say two people have injured, one critically, after a crash near Newmarket Friday evening.
Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Miller’s Sideroad, north of Davis Drive West, after 6:30 p.m.
A spokesperson told Global News two vehicles were involved in the collision. The two male patients were pulled from one of the vehicles and taken to a trauma centre.
One of the vehicle’s occupants was listed in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.
The people in the second vehicle were reportedly uninjured.
Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence on the crash.
Officers closed roads in the immediate area for the investigation.
