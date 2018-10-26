Missing Calgary man’s family and friends still clinging to hope he’ll come home

Andrew Edy, 23, has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. Ever since, loved ones in Calgary have been putting up posters and doing whatever they can to bring him home safely.

His parents, Patricia and Brian Edy, are very worried and are desperate for him to come back to them.

“Days are difficult but we have a lot of hope,” Andrew’s mother said.

“We know he’s out there. We have a sense he’s going to be found eventually and will be coming home,” Brian said.

Andrew was last seen leaving the Rockyview Hospital on Oct. 8. His family is pleading to anyone to come forward with information on his whereabouts.

“We are concerned if someone is assisting him.

“We are requesting they know there’s great anguish and love for Andrew and we want to know he’s safe and well,” Brian said.

Andrew’s friend Abbey Allegro has been putting up missing person posters all over the city.

“Channeling being worried and being scared into actually looking for him has helped. I don’t want to think he will get found by himself. He needs us looking for him,” Allegro said.

Friends hopes anyone who sees him calls 911 immediately.

Andrew’s longtime friend, Megan Honeychurch, is clinging to hope he’s safe.

“I feel like maybe he’s okay and knows what he’s doing and hiding on purpose, which I would like to think instead of lost and in a bad situation,” Honeychurch said.

Scott Southwood has known Andrew for years and remains optimistic.

“As soon as you think otherwise, efforts aren’t directed in the right way,” Southwood said.

“Just staying positive and understanding what the goal is.”

Andrew didn’t have his wallet or a cellphone with him when he disappeared. Loved ones hope anyone who might be with him will reach out to them.

The Calgary Police Service is involved and actively searching.