What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

We are now in the heart of fall which means there are still plenty of fun activities to do both in and outdoors around Waterloo Region this weekend.

Here are a few ways to fill your days this weekend:

UW Gem and Mineral Show and Science Open House (Waterloo)

There will be all types of gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry on display at the University of Waterloo this weekend.

The event takes place on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the EIT building.

All You Can Eat Cereal & Cartoons! Halloween Edition (Kitchener)

For two hours you can pretend you are a kid again, filling your belly full of cereal while watching some classic cartoons.

The event takes place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Apollo Cinema. (There will be gluten-free options as well as milk alternatives so no matter what your tastes are, you will have fun and leave with a full belly.)

The Stork & Stroller Show 2018 (Kitchener)

Do you have a new baby or is a stork coming to see you soon?

Head to Bingemans on Saturday to try, test, and buy all the products and services you need.

Halloween Festival (Cambridge)

The City of Cambridge has partnered with the Cambridge Farmers Market and the Downtown Cambridge BIA for a Halloween Festival on Oct. 27.

There will be a scary art activity at the Farmers’ Market (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.), cupcake decorating at Wesley United Church (9 a.m. and noon) and you can pick up a map for a Halloween Hunt at Play with Clay from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be a zombie infestation at the Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. featuring dance performances.

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir at the Aud (Kitchener)

Canada’s darlings of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be at the Aud on Saturday night.

Their Thank You Canada Tour will also feature performances from a host of top figure skaters including Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko.

Gal-O-We’en (Waterloo)

Looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween?

Tri-City Burly-Q’s annual Gal-O-We’en spectacular will take place at Patent Social on Saturday night.

1st annual KWCX Cyclocross Race (Kitchener)

The Waterloo Cycling Club is bringing cyclocross to the region for a new annual event.

The event, which will take place at Bingemans on Saturday, will see competitors race through the fields, a sand pit, and some climbs.

Scary Boo Fun (Kitchener)

On Oct. 28, there will be lots of fun activities at the Waterloo Region Museum to get kids in the swing of things for Halloween.

There will be games, a chance to decorate ghostly cookies, and other crafts as well.

British Isles Traditional English Music Sessions (Cambridge)

This monthly event brings together musicians who enjoy playing traditional jigs, hornpipes etc.

It takes place at the Argyle Arms every second and fourth Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 pm.

