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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    April 6, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Pfffft …. If you think that is a safety problem just wait until Carney’s Chinese EV’s start getting imported into Canada. There are thousands of videos online of Chinese EV’s exploding into flames, air bags not deploying in accidents and doors locking preventing passengers from escaping. Good luck to anyone buying one of those.

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More than 8K Volkswagen cars recalled in Canada over ‘safety risk’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Volkswagen 2025 Taos View image in full screen
This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2025 Taos. The Taos boasts a powerful and efficient engine, a refined driving experience, above-average interior quality and ample feature content. (Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP)
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More than 8000 Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled across the country due to a “safety risk,” Transport Canada said in a recent notice.

According to Transport Canada, on certain vehicles, “a software problem could cause the instrument cluster not to display when the vehicle is started.”

“As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, gear selection indicators, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales,” the notice said.

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The recall was originally issued on March 25 and updated on April 2.

The vehicles affected by the recall include the following models:

  • Volkswagen Jetta, model year 2025
  • Volkswagen Taos, model year 2025

The manufacturer recall number is 9oZ5.

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The recall also states that “Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the vehicle software. The dealer will replace the instrument cluster, as necessary.”

No injuries have been reported.

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