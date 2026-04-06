More than 8K Volkswagen cars recalled in Canada over ‘safety risk’

More than 8000 Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled across the country due to a “safety risk,” Transport Canada said in a recent notice.
According to Transport Canada, on certain vehicles, “a software problem could cause the instrument cluster not to display when the vehicle is started.”
“As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, gear selection indicators, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales,” the notice said.
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The recall was originally issued on March 25 and updated on April 2.
The vehicles affected by the recall include the following models:
- Volkswagen Jetta, model year 2025
- Volkswagen Taos, model year 2025
The manufacturer recall number is 9oZ5.
The recall also states that “Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the vehicle software. The dealer will replace the instrument cluster, as necessary.”
No injuries have been reported.
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