More than 8K Volkswagen cars recalled in Canada over ‘safety risk’

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More than 8000 Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled across the country due to a “safety risk,” Transport Canada said in a recent notice.

According to Transport Canada, on certain vehicles, “a software problem could cause the instrument cluster not to display when the vehicle is started.”

“As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, gear selection indicators, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales,” the notice said.

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The recall was originally issued on March 25 and updated on April 2.

The vehicles affected by the recall include the following models:

Volkswagen Jetta, model year 2025

Volkswagen Taos, model year 2025

The manufacturer recall number is 9oZ5.

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The recall also states that “Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the vehicle software. The dealer will replace the instrument cluster, as necessary.”

No injuries have been reported.