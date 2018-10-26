Here’s what we know about Cesar Sayoc, the pipe bomb suspect arrested in Florida

Cesar Sayoc, the man arrested in connection with the sending of at least a dozen parcel bombs to high-profile Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, is a 56-year-old registered Republican with a criminal history in Florida.

Sayoc was born in 1962. The Orlando Sentinel reported that he was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a resident of Aventura, Fla., NY1 reported.

Court records revealed a history of arrests in Florida on various offences, the majority of which are theft-related.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that investigators tracked Sayoc to the city of Plantation in Broward County, Fla. He was arrested there at an AutoZone auto parts store, where two witnesses told Reuters they heard a loud blast at the time of the arrest.

Local television stations showed investigators using a large blue tarp to cover Sayoc’s white van, which was plastered with decals and stickers, before removing it on a truck.

The van had numerous stickers showing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a “CNN SUCKS” sign, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter by a CNN reporter.

Sayoc is a promoter, booking agent and “live entertainment owner,” according to his LinkedIn profile, which listed him as the owner of International Gold Productions.

He filed for bankruptcy in Miami in 2012, according to court records. At the time, Sayoc said he lived with his mother in Aventura, Florida, and listed a $1,150 tax refund and a 2001 Chevy Tahoe vehicle as his only assets.

NBC reported that DNA evidence played a role in his arrest.

The development came amid a coast-to-coast manhunt for the person responsible for a series of explosive devices addressed to Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice-President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Law enforcement officials said they had intercepted a dozen packages in states across the country.

No one had claimed responsibility for the parcel bombs, which were denounced by authorities as terrorism, and came less than two weeks ahead of U.S. congressional elections that could alter the balance of power in Washington.

— With files from Reuters and the Canadian Press