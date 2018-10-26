Canada
October 26, 2018 11:32 am

Pickup truck rear-ends ambulance ‘at high rate of speed’: Saskatoon Fire Department

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a pickup truck travelling at a high rate of speed rear-ended an ambulance.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
Four people were taken to hospital after a collision between a truck and an ambulance early Friday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the ambulance was stopped at a red light at Highway 12 and Marquis Drive West when it was rear-ended by the half-ton pickup truck.

“The truck was reported to be travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the impact,” read a statement from the fire department.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Damage to an ambulance that was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Oct. 26, 2018 in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The three members of the ambulance crew were also taken to hospital for observation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

