Pickup truck rear-ends ambulance ‘at high rate of speed’: Saskatoon Fire Department

Four people were taken to hospital after a collision between a truck and an ambulance early Friday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the ambulance was stopped at a red light at Highway 12 and Marquis Drive West when it was rear-ended by the half-ton pickup truck.

“The truck was reported to be travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the impact,” read a statement from the fire department.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

The three members of the ambulance crew were also taken to hospital for observation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.