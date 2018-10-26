Canada Post rotating strikes move to Vancouver Friday

Vancouver postal workers are walking off the job on Friday morning.

The local chapter of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its members will be walking off the job at 9 a.m. PT.

They’re the latest to join the series of rotating strikes going across the country this week.

Workers in parts of Ontario and New Brunswick are also off the job on Friday.

The job action followed walkouts Thursday in Sherbrooke, Que., Calgary, Red Deer, Alta., and Kelowna, B.C., that were all to end after one day.

CUPW Vancouver Local (BC) is on strike starting at 9am PT, October 26 – Members should contact their local for more information [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/FoUs9Ep5gO — cupw (@cupw) October 26, 2018

— With files from the Canadian Press