Two men charged after Guelph police say they witness drug deal

Guelph police say two local men are facing charges after officers say they witnessed a drug transaction.

Police say that officers who were conducting surveillance relating to a different investigation Thursday watched a man allegedly selling drugs to various individuals.

Following one of the transactions, police say they followed the alleged buyer and arrested him. A 43-year old Guelph man was charged with three counts possession of a controlled substance. Police say they seized morphine, crystal meth and heroin.

After dealing with that arrest, officers returned to the alleged seller of the drugs and placed arrested him as well. He’s facing charges of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and being found with a prohibited weapon. He’s also facing four counts of breaching previous court orders.

Both men will appear in court over the next several weeks.

