June 14, 2018

Guelph police seize drugs and guns in bust

By Anchor  CJOY

Guelph Police

File
A A

Guelph Police have taken several drugs and guns off the streets following a Wednesday afternoon bust.

Police began an investigation into a Guelph couple following reports of possible trafficking occurring within the city.

Officers located and arrested a 45-year-old Guelph man and a 38-year-old Guelph woman sometime Wednesday afternoon and placed them under arrest for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A search of the female suspect turned up crystal meth, with an estimated street value of $2,670, according to police.

Following the pair’s arrest, police executed a search warrant on a home in the city’s east end.

Police say the search of the home turned up more crystal meth estimated to be worth $9,200, along with mushrooms, fentanyl, and hydromorphone.

Along with the drugs, Police say they also recovered four replica handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition, and about 41 bicycles alleged to have been stolen from around the city.

The pair of suspects remain in custody ahead of a bail hearing.

