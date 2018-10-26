One person in critical condition following early morning Winnipeg house fire

Fire crews were called just after 2:00 a.m. early Friday morning to a fire blazing through a Point Douglas home.

According to crews, the two-storey house in the 100 block of Prince Edward St. was completely engulfed in flames on all levels of the building.

Two people were inside the home and fire crews said they were able to escape before fire services arrived.

Occupants were then transported to the hospital, one in critical condition, while the other remains in unstable condition.

Fire crews say they will remain on scene for several hours to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

There are no damage estimates available at this time.