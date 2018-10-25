Sask. RCMP to conduct traffic safety initiative this weekend

In partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance(SGI), RCMP will be conducting their High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) initiative on provincial highways this weekend.

Officers will be performing general safety checks looking for drunk drivers, that vehicles standards are being met and that drivers have up-to-date license and registration.

Police will focus on high traffics routes and smaller, less travelled roads, which will happen any time of day or night.

RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

The Combined Traffic Service Section (CTSS) is focusing their efforts this month on enforcing distracted driving, but continue to target impaired driving, occupant restraint use and aggressive driving.