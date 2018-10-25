Conor Richard key to Sun success in BCFC championship game in Kelowna

With the Okanagan Sun dismantling the Valley Huskers last Sunday 47-21, a clash of BCFC titans is now set for this weekend.

The Langley Rams (7-3) will take on the Okanagan Sun (7-2-1) in the BCFC final on Sunday at the Apple Bowl.

The teams split their two regular-season games, both winning at home in tightly contested matches. But to Sun head coach Ben Macaulay, the regular-season records mean nothing.

“We got two different teams now. We are totally different than we were six to seven weeks ago, and we expect them to be totally different as well,” said Macaulay.

One player expected to carry the flag for the Sun this Sunday is two-time BCFC all star, top league linebacker and 2018 defensive player of the year Conor Richard.

“He’s the guy who is probably the most feared defender in the league,” said Macaulay.

On top of all those accolades, Richard is also a special teams stand out.

“He blocked six kicks, which is a BCFC record. He also had a lot of returns for a lot of yardage,” said Macaulay.

Richard, a humble award winner, likes to let his play speak for itself.

“Without the help of team and coaches, I wouldn’t have got these, (awards). I’m very fortunate to received these awards,” said Richard.

Richard will need to focus on stopping the Rams’ recent potent pass offense. Last week, Langley’s backup QB, Tristan Yanciw, stepped in for injured starter Duncan Little and threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns.

The BCFC championship games goes Sunday at 1 o’clock.