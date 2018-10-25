Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 Business Excellence Awards winners

More than 350 people gathered at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna on Wednesday evening for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards gala.

The event featured 11 categories with three finalists in each category, though the field originally began with 320 nominees, which was then whittled to 107 semifinalists, then 33 finalists.

“It’s quite a process, getting to the winners’ circle,” said Carmen Sparg, president of the Chamber.

“Our independent judging panel ensured that we recognized the most outstanding talent we have in the Kelowna area of the Central Okanagan. They also made the tough choice of business leader of the year, Dale Wentworth, whom we announced last week, and celebrated last night.”

The categories, and their winners, are listed below:

Business leader of the year for 2018

Dale Wentworth, Wentworth Music

Rising star award

Start Fresh Kitchen

Arts and entertainment award

New Vintage Theatre Company

Marketing campaign of the year award

SK Form & Finish Inc.

Social leadership award

Refresh Financial

Micro-business of the year

Hatch Interior Design Inc.

Small business award

Faction Projects Inc.

Mid-sized business of the year

Highstreet Ventures Inc.

Large business of the year

Strategic Aviation Services Ltd.

Not-for-profit excellence award

Kelowna Community Resources

Technology innovator of the year

Vitalis Extraction Technology

Young entrepreneur of the year

Chris & Addie Pafiolis/SweetLegs Clothing Inc.