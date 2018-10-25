Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 Business Excellence Awards winners
More than 350 people gathered at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna on Wednesday evening for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards gala.
The event featured 11 categories with three finalists in each category, though the field originally began with 320 nominees, which was then whittled to 107 semifinalists, then 33 finalists.
“It’s quite a process, getting to the winners’ circle,” said Carmen Sparg, president of the Chamber.
“Our independent judging panel ensured that we recognized the most outstanding talent we have in the Kelowna area of the Central Okanagan. They also made the tough choice of business leader of the year, Dale Wentworth, whom we announced last week, and celebrated last night.”
The categories, and their winners, are listed below:
Business leader of the year for 2018
Dale Wentworth, Wentworth Music
Rising star award
Start Fresh Kitchen
Arts and entertainment award
New Vintage Theatre Company
Marketing campaign of the year award
SK Form & Finish Inc.
Social leadership award
Refresh Financial
Micro-business of the year
Hatch Interior Design Inc.
Small business award
Faction Projects Inc.
Mid-sized business of the year
Highstreet Ventures Inc.
Large business of the year
Strategic Aviation Services Ltd.
Not-for-profit excellence award
Kelowna Community Resources
Technology innovator of the year
Vitalis Extraction Technology
Young entrepreneur of the year
Chris & Addie Pafiolis/SweetLegs Clothing Inc.
