B.C. government pledges to build 280 new homes for women and children fleeing domestic violence

The B.C. government has promised to build 280 new homes for women fleeing domestic violence, the first major housing investment of its kind in over two decades. Premier John Horgan announced plans on Thursday to build 12 projects around the province as part of the Women’s Transition Housing Fund.

“In a province that puts people first, we need to make sure women and children can find safety when they need it most,” Horgan said.

“These homes will allow women and children to heal with the supports and services they need, as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives.”

The funding was allocated in the 2018 budget. The housing will be operated by non-profit providers that specialize in housing and supports for women and children who are experiencing or at risk of violence.

“We need to be together, united as a community, men and women, to ensure violence against women, violence against children is not acceptable. Men need to stand up and say so,” said Horgan.

“We need to ensure that when violencec does emerge there is a place to go and programs to access.”

The new housing will include funding for a range of services and will also include new affordable rental housing for women and children ready to move on to more permanent homes.

The government is aiming to get to work on 500 housing units within the next three years and 1,500 over the next decade.

“As a society we take domestic violence very seriously yet our investment to help women and children who need to leave life-threatening situations have not kept up and it’s not even close,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said.

“These first projects will make a tremendous impact in the lives of women and children who need our help.”

The government has committed $734 million over 10 years to build 1,500 spaces for transition housing, second-stage housing and affordable housing.

“Fleeing violence often results in poverty and homelessness for women and their children if they can’t access safe, secure housing. The reality or risk of homelessness frequently results in women returning to violence,” BC Society of Transition Houses executive director Joanne Baker said.

“The investment in affordable housing through the Women’s Transition Housing Fund that is dedicated to women and children escaping violence is crucial.”