Sections of Alberta’s anti-smoking legislation set to expire: anti-smoking group

Major sections of the province’s anti-smoking legislation that have been passed, but not proclaimed into law, are set to expire by December, according to an anti-smoking lobby group.

Campaign for a Smoke-Free Alberta is accusing the Notley government of “sitting on its hands” with the legislation that was fully supported by the NDP in 2013.

Spokesman Les Hagen said Thursday there are several sections of the act in jeopardy.

“Including measures dealing with the use of shisha and hookah in public places, dealing with the continued sale of flavoured pipe tobacco, dealing with sales to minors, and with vaping which has become a huge problem with teenagers in Alberta,” Hagen said.

Hagen blames the lack of regulations around sales to minors for the explosion in vaping among Alberta youth.

“Alberta is only one of two remaining provinces that have not implemented legislation to deal with vaping among youth. The rate of vaping among high school students in Alberta is now considerably higher than the rate of tobacco use.”

In a news release the group said, “The tobacco industry continues to aggressively lobby the Alberta government and it has even hired the premier’s former press secretary to fight tobacco regulation.”

“To date, the government has refused to disclose the details of meetings and discussions with tobacco lobbyists since it took office in May 2015,” read the release.

The coalition is sending an open letter to Premier Notley urging the government to proclaim the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act as soon as possible.

Hagen said a simple cabinet meeting would get these sections enacted to protect thousands of Alberta youth.

“The market is now flooded with products that appeal to kids, products that are flavoured, products that are easy to conceal and look like little USB memory sticks.

“Tobacco companies should not be allowed to dictate health policy in Alberta,” said Angeline Webb of the Canadian Cancer Society, Alberta/NWT Division. “Alberta youth deserve first-class protection from tobacco companies and their deadly and addictive products. We implore the provincial government to protect Alberta youth by proclaiming the outstanding legislation at its next Cabinet meeting.”

It’s believed 28,000 school-aged youth are using tobacco products in Alberta.

Alberta Health has not yet responded to our request for comment.