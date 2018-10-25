Police release sketch of suspect in Exchange District attack

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for an Oct. 16 attack in the Exchange District, which police are now calling an attempted murder.

The victim, a 42-year-old Red River College instructor, was attacked – seemingly randomly – from behind near William Avenue and King Street.

He was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries. Following the assault, the college beefed up its nighttime security at the Exchange District campus.

Police say the suspect is in his late 30s to early 40s. He’s described as between 5’11 and 6’0″ in height, with a slender build, dark eyes, and sunken, noticeable cheekbones. His black, straight, shiny hair is described as shoulder length and curled at the bottom.

Police have also released a blurry surveillance image of a person of interest in this case, who is apparently wearing a blue or purple “Canada” hoodie.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

