October 25, 2018 2:20 pm

Former finance director at St. FX’s Coady International Institute facing fraud, theft charges

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The former manager of finance and administration at the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University is facing fraud charges.

RCMP say James Edward Marlow, 53, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

The charges stem from a complaint that was made to Antigonish RCMP in July.

The Coady International Institute is described as a learning organization that helps train professionals in international development.

RCMP say Marlow was arrested on Sept. 27 and the charges were laid Oct. 2. He has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Dec. 19.

