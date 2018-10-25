Man dead after collision west of Fort Macleod

RCMP confirm a man is dead following a collision early Thursday morning west of Fort Macleod, Alta. RCMP say the crash occurred three kilometers west of Fort Macleod on Highway 3, around 100 metres west of Highway 810 at around 6:45 a.m.

According to officers, an eastbound car crossed over the centre line into the westbound lane and hit a pickup truck.

RCMP say there were no passengers in either vehicle and both drivers were men.

The man driving the car was taken to Fort Macleod hospital, and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck declined treatment was not taken to hospital.

Fort Macleod RCMP do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, an RCMP traffic analyst remained on scene as part of the investigation.