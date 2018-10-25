Dad Club of London answers Boys and Girls Club’s call for ‘Koats for Kids’

A grassroots group of London area fathers is coming together to make sure kids stay warm this winter.

Last week, the local Boys and Girls Club announced it was 800 coats short of its target for the annual Koats for Kids campaign. The Dad Club of London put the call out Friday afternoon and its members and friends were able to quickly collect over 400 coats and $1,550.

The donations were presented Thursday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club.

“We get members from St. Thomas, Woodstock, and London areas and we just asked for whatever help we could get,” said Dad Club co-founder Jeremy McCall.

“People were showing up with garbage bags full of coats. The biggest cash donation we got was $500 from someone in Sarnia and everyone that heard about it wanted to do whatever they could.”

Volunteers unload a truck-load of donations from @DadClubLondon for the Boys & Girls Club of London’s Koats for Kids campaign, helping to not only overcome a donation shortage but exceed the org’s donation goal. The coats will be distributed Saturday. #Ldnont pic.twitter.com/tGlDea6j3b — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 25, 2018

McCall added that one member will even be getting a bit of a memento to commemorate the generosity.

“Someone is getting a tattoo of our logo because we exceeded our 250-coat goal. We basically doubled it. So he’s gonna get a tattoo and be permanently branded with our logo, so we’re pretty excited about that!”

The coats will be handed out this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of London headquarters at 184 Horton St. E.

One coat will be given to each child or youth, age 0 to 18, free of charge, while quantities last. While the kids don’t need to be present to get a coat, proper identification and proof of age will be required.