Halifax police looking for suspect after man punched at Point Pleasant Park

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an assault at Point Pleasant Park over the weekend.

Officers were called to the park, near Ford Road and Ogilvie Road, at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported that a man walking three dogs got into an altercation with a woman who was at the park with her dog.

READ: Man stabbed in Point Pleasant Park now facing assault, theft and confinement charges

The suspect, who is believed to have had two rottweilers and a border collie, allegedly punched a man who was with the woman.

The suspect fled to the lower parking lot and was seen driving away in a newer-model SUV that was maroon or burgundy in colour. The vehicle had a temporary permit on the front windshield and did not have a licence plate.

Police say it’s possible the vehicle also has damage in the rear because it struck a beige-coloured Mazda truck in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his mid-30s to early-40s, about five-foot-eight-inches to five-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He had scruffy facial hair and was wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, sunglasses, a grey flannel jacket, dark pants and bright white running shoes.

Anyone with information or who has footage from the area is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.