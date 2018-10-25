Niagara IceDogs blank Peterborough Petes 3-0
The Peterborough Petes’ struggles continue, as they dropped their fourth-straight game on Wednesday night in a 3-0 loss to the Niagara IceDogs
Goalie Hunter Jones made 41 saves in the loss at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.
Over-age netminder Stephen Dhillon earned his fourth career OHL shutout. The IceDogs got goals from Jonah De Simone, Bradey Johnson and Ivan Lodnia.
The Petes fall to 8-6 on the season. Their next game is Thursday, Oct. 25 versus the Sudbury Wolves at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.
