Niagara IceDogs blank Peterborough Petes 3-0

The Peterborough Petes’ struggles continue, as they dropped their fourth-straight game on Wednesday night in a 3-0 loss to the Niagara IceDogs

Goalie Hunter Jones made 41 saves in the loss at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Over-age netminder Stephen Dhillon earned his fourth career OHL shutout. The IceDogs got goals from Jonah De Simone, Bradey Johnson and Ivan Lodnia.

The Petes fall to 8-6 on the season. Their next game is Thursday, Oct. 25 versus the Sudbury Wolves at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.