City of Ottawa to conduct survey on whether cannabis stores should be allowed

The city of Ottawa announced Thursday that it will be conducting a survey to ask residents to provide their input on whether they think retail cannabis stores should be allowed in the city.

According to the city, residents have from Oct. 25 until Nov. 7 to complete the survey. Those who wish to fill out a paper copy can find them at the city’s client service centres.

WATCH: The Wine Spectator of Cannabis: a digital guide to legal cannabis

The city says the province has provided a framework to cities in respect to these stores and their operation which is scheduled to begin in April 2019. Right now, cannabis consumers can only order the product online in Ontario.

The province has also given municipalities the option to opt out of allowing the stores within their boundaries. The municipalities have until Jan. 22, 2019 to make a decision. So far in Ontario, the mayors for Oakville and Richmond Hill have stated that they have no interest allowing pot shops in their towns.

Previously, Mayor Jim Watson has stated that he doesn’t think opting out of the shops is “realistic” but did say that the city is going to consult with residents, a promise being followed through on with this survey.

READ MORE: Internal emails show NCC’s initial anxiety over ‘Bluesnest’ media coverage

The city says it will be using the survey results to help inform council as it considers whether to allow the stores to operate in Ottawa.

If the city does opt out of having stores within its boundaries, residents will still be able to go to stores outside the city limits, such as Gatineau, Que.