Montreal-based forestry company invests $40M in northern Ontario mills, creates 25 jobs

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Resolute Forest Products Inc. says it’s investing $40 million in its northwestern Ontario operations to reduce emissions, increase capacity, and modernize equipment.

The company made the announcement as Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister Jeff Yurek were on site at the company’s pulp and paper mill in Thunder Bay, Ont.

READ MORE: Doug Ford government cancels funding for post-secondary campus expansions in Brampton, Milton, Markham

Montreal-based Resolute says it plans to spend $14.7 million to improve energy efficiency and $14.3 million to improve pulp capacity, reduce costs, and maintain assets at the Thunder Bay mill. It also plans to spend $13.5 million in maintenance at the operation this year.

The company says it will also spend $5.6 million to modernize operations at its Thunder Bay sawmill and $5.4 million on general optimization of its sawmills in Thunder Bay, Ignace, and Atikokan, Ont. that combined will create 25 full-time jobs.

READ MORE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams federal carbon tax plan

Resolute says the upgrades are expected to increase capacity by about 50 million board feet of lumber, with about 90 per cent of that new capacity destined for exports.

Ford welcomed the investments in the forestry sector, one of the largest employers in the province.