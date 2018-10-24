Côte-des-Neiges shooting sends 21-year-old man to hospital

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Wednesday evening in Côte-des-Neiges.

Montreal police say they were called after the man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was brought to the hospital’s emergency room by two people. They left without speaking to anyone, according to police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

Police officers then found the scene of the shooting at the corner of Vézina and Lemieux streets.

Vézina Street is closed between Lemieux Street and Westbury Avenue as police officers canvas the area and talk to residents.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.