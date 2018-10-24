Passion for helping others turned into career with DDRC for Calgary man

Nearly one year ago, Scot Paisley’s life took an unexpected turn.

“I had seen on the news actually, the story about the DDRC (Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary) having a job fair,” Paisley said.

It was the day he was presented with an opportunity to do what he loves to do. It’s also what most appealed to him about working with the DDRC.

“For me, what’s it’s about is helping others,” explained Paisley.

He went to the job fair and landed an interview immediately. After a second one, he was hired as a community resource worker one week later. His role is to aid clients with developmental disabilities find meaningful ways they can be involved in the community.

“So through my life experiences, I’ve always wanted to help others, assist others in their day-to-day lives and experiences,” said Paisley.

“So I love to be able to be in a position where I can help people or assist people doing activities that enhance their quality of life.

“Or more than just activities, building up to things that can actually give them a better quality of life.”

Paisley will celebrate his one-year anniversary with the DDRC on Oct. 30. Before that, the not-for-profit will be holding another job fair looking for more people like Paisley who have a passion for helping others.

“We’re looking for approximately 20 individuals to fill a number of positions,” said Kim McCullough, director of Organizational Effectiveness at the DDRC.

She says their work isn’t just about supporting clients; it’s about mentoring and coaching them as well.

“So we’re looking for candidates who have that passion to want to work with people.

“Who can use their creativity to be able to help clients work towards quality of life goals,” added McCullough.

Paisley advised candidates should possess certain qualities.

“You need to be able to be very patient and you have to have a certain kind of energy to be able to adapt to certain situations,” he said.

Potential candidates also need a resume but experience isn’t required.

“So we do provide courses and mandatory training and we do set people up for success,” said McCullough, adding they’ve had social workers, people with disabilities studies backgrounds and people with “little to no experience at all” apply for positions.

McCullough said anyone with “that passion and creativity” to work with people with developmental disabilities is encouraged to attend the career fair on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the DDRC’s SW Calgary location.

More information on the job fair can be found on the DDRC’s website.