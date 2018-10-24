Where can you buy, sell or use Halloween family fireworks in Metro Vancouver?

Halloween is just a week away, which means fireworks stores are popping up in some municipalities around the region.

But whether or not you can set off — or even possess — fireworks depends on where you live in Metro Vancouver.

In fact, many municipalities have outright bans on the use of pyrotechnics. Others have banned their sale.

However, numerous other cities allow the use of family fireworks on Halloween night, so long as users follow a series of rules and obtain a permit.

Here’s a roundup of the rules around the use of fireworks across the region, and links to where you can obtain a permit.

Click the map below to see whether you can buy or use fireworks in your municipality, and more details about bylaws:

Red icons are a family fireworks ban; yellow allow their use, but not their sale; and green allow both the purchase and use of family fireworks.



Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25-31

Users must be 19+ and have a permit

Must be set off on private property with the owner’s written permission

Firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles are banned

Fireworks must be purchased from a licensed retailer

Permits are free

Breaking the rules can result in a $500 fine

See the full regulations here.

Port Moody

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from October 24-30

Users must be 18+

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission unless part of a controlled display, with special permission obtained from the fire chief

Fines for violations can reach $10,000

See the full regulations here.

West Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25-31

Users must be 18+ and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission

Roman Candles, rockets, or noisemakers must make up 30 per cent or less of fireworks family packs

Fireworks permits are $5

Permits will not be sold on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28

Fines begin at $500 per offence and can reach $2,000 for misuse of fireworks. Maximum penalties reach $10,000 and six months in jail

See the full regulations here.

District of North Vancouver

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The sale of fireworks is permitted from Oct. 25 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31

Users must be 19+ and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the owner’s permission

Reminder: Fireworks are banned in the City of North Vancouver

Fireworks permits are $5

Fines for violating regulations begin at $200 and can climb to a maximum of $10,000

See the full bylaw here and find permit information here.

Burnaby

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31.

The sale of fireworks is banned in Burnaby

Fireworks users must be 19+

Fireworks may be set off on private property with the consent of the owner

Fireworks may be set off on public property with a permit issued by the fire chief

Burnaby requires separate permits for ‘low hazard’ (firework showers, pin wheels, roman candles) and ‘high hazard’ fireworks (rockets, bomb-shells, large wheels, waterfalls)

Low and high hazard fireworks permits are $100

See the full regulations here.

New Westminster

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. until midnight.

The sale of fireworks is banned in New Westminster

Fireworks may be possessed from 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 28 until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Users must be 18+

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the consent of the owner

Fireworks may be set off on public property with written permission from the director of fire rescue services

Only low hazard fireworks (firework showers, pin wheels, Roman candles) are permitted. Roman candles are banned

High hazard fireworks are banned without a special permit and a valid fireworks supervisor card

Fines for violations begin at $200

See the full bylaw here.

Port Coquitlam

Family fireworks are legal to use on Oct. 31 until 11 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is banned in Port Coquitlam

Anyone possessing or using fireworks must be 18+ and have a permit

Fireworks must be set off on private property with the consent of the occupants, unless part of a controlled display with special permission obtained from the fire chief

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, screechers and Roman candles are banned

Fireworks event permits cost $30

Permits are available at city hall Monday-Friday until 3 p.m. on Oct. 31

Fines for violations begin at $750

See the full regulations here.

Coquitlam

The sale of fireworks in banned in Coquitlam

Setting off fireworks requires a permit from the fire chief

Permit holders must be 19+

Permits must state the date, time and duration of the fireworks display, along with name and address of the property owner and person supervising the fireworks

Low hazard fireworks displays must occur within a 30-metre by 30-metre aerial space and 20m x 20m ground area, prohibiting most residential lots

High hazard fireworks displays require submission of site plan with a layout and supervisors must have a fireworks identification card from the federal chief inspector of explosives

Low hazard fireworks permits are $50, high hazard permits are $100

See the full regulations here.

Firework bans

Many Metro Vancouver municipalities have banned both the sale and the use of consumer family fireworks over safety concerns.

These cities do allow organized public fireworks displays, but most require special permits which require the holder to have Natural Resources Canada Fireworks Supervisor certificate, along with varying levels of liability insurance.

Lower Mainland municipalities with family fireworks bans: