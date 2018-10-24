Missing North Okanagan woman’s identification found north of Fort St. John

Police say there’s been a discovery related to one of the missing women cases tied to the North Okanagan.

Ashley Simpson vanished in April 2016, near Salmon Arm.

Her driver’s licence has been found about 1,200 kilometres north, at a remote trucker’s lodge on the Alaska Highway, north of Fort St. John.

“Police are aware that Ashley Simpson’s ID was located at the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge, an area in Pink Mountain, that Ashley was linked to prior to her relocation to North Okanagan,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

According to The Star Vancouver, Simpson’s identification was found inside the tank of a sewage vacuum truck.

She is one of five women who went missing in the North Okanagan in 2016 and 2017.

The remains of one woman, Traci Genereaux, was found on a farm in the Salmon Arm area one year ago. No one has been charged in her death.