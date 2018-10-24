Yellow Quill First Nation sets up 2nd urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon

Yellow Quill First Nation’s second urban reserve in downtown Saskatoon has been established.

Yellow Quill Chief John Machiskinic is confident achieving reserve status where their existing office tower is located will attract First Nations companies and organizations.

“The designation … will support us in securing additional tenants who value an on-reserve location in a major downtown centre,” Machiskinic said in a press release.

“It also provides another source of revenue to assist us in funding various initiatives for our members living both on and off reserve.”

The property at 224 4th Ave. South is home to the First Nations Bank of Canada and becomes the seventh urban reserve in the city.

It is located directly beside Yellow Quill’s other urban reserve at 240 4th Ave. South. The First Nation intends to build an office building on the vacant parking lot once an anchor tenant has been secured.

Yellow Quill is located around 195 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Around 970 members reside on the reserve, while another 2,005 members elsewhere in the province.