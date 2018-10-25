What to do in Kingston before, on and after Halloween

Oct. 31 is fast approaching, which means there’s only a few days left to take advantage of Halloween-themed events going on around Kingston.

There are plenty of haunted houses around Ontario to visit, but if you just can’t get away before the big spooky day, here’s a list of scary, creepy and Halloween-themed things to do closer to home.

In the ramp up to Halloween, all of these events are open over the weekend of Oct. 26-28 and some will be running all the way to Thursday, Nov. 1.

Halloween events

Fort Fright

Come October, Kingston’s most visited attraction Fort Henry takes on a Jekyll and Hyde quality. At night, the historic fort transforms into Fort Fright, a haunted house elevated by the fact that Fort Henry is actually supposed to be a home to at least one real ghost — some workers have sworn they’ve seen ghosts in the halls of the old military battlement. But not to worry for the little ones and faint of heart, Fort Fright also has some family friendly exhibits.

If you haven't checked out Fort Fright 2018 yet you really should. It's incredible and well worth spending the extra money on the ultimate package. We had so much fun and can't wait to go back next year. #ygk #ygkevents pic.twitter.com/9FYHO4KRQl — YGK Events (@EventsYGK) October 24, 2018

Haunted Walk of Kingston

There are two versions of the haunted walk you can take. The original haunted walk runs regularly from February to November, but from Oct. 26-31 only, the tour guides tell their scariest stories for the time running up to and on Halloween. The special Halloween haunted walk includes a trip to Kingston’s infamous Skeleton Park, the city’s biggest graveyard.

Kingston Ghost and Mystery Trolley Tour

This 90-minute tour takes you through downtown Kingston, to places like Fort Henry, Deadman’s Bay and the Rockwood Asylum, and gives you the history behind some of Kingston’s most mysterious deaths, hauntings and ghost stories. The tour runs in the evenings starting at 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31.

Do you dare descend into Kingston's dark and mysterious past? Ride the Ghost & Mystery Trolley Tour to discover #ykg's spooky history: https://t.co/TaYEIZgiM3 pic.twitter.com/AAeAwWgzGb — Kingston Trolley (@KingstonTrolley) October 15, 2018

Pumpkinferno

There are just a few more nights to catch Upper Canada Village’s annual Pumpkinferno. Although it’s a bit of a trek to get there, the nearly two-hour drive will be worth it. The event runs only in the evenings because it’s the best way to see hundreds of pumpkins carved, lit up and constructed into fantastic shapes. The website says this year there will be more than 7,000 carved pumpkins. But tickets are selling out so it’s best to book quickly.

Wolfe Island corn maze fright night

Jump on the ferry to cross from Kingston to Wolfe Island and get lost in the haunted corn maze. The maze is open on Friday and Saturday evenings until the end of October. The maze is located at 607 Road 95, and you can catch the ferry from Kingston starting at 7 p.m. and leave at 10:30 p.m.

The Haunted Maze is back! Fright Nights at the Corn Maze on Wolfe Island every Friday and Saturday in October starting at 7:30 👻 @FrontenacCounty

Learn more #ygk ➡️ https://t.co/Nc2uKwCANg pic.twitter.com/63FIEBhPEl — Visit Kingston (@VisitKingston1) October 24, 2018

The great pumpkin hunt

On Oct. 27, a dozen stores in the downtown area will be taking part in the great pumpkin hunt.

Those participating will have to visit all 12 stores where they will find a hidden great pumpkin. Find all 12 and you are entered into a draw for the grand prize. Downtown Kingston says it will be a family friendly event.

Pumpkin parade

To cap all of the Halloween festivities, Downtown Kingston is hosting a pumpkin parade at Confederation Park the day after Halloween. The parade is meant to give people a chance to show off their carved pumpkins one last time before the end of the spooky season. The event will start at 4 p.m. at Confederation Park, but the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Tomlinson will be collecting all of the pumpkins for composting at the end of the parade.

