Fire destroys home in Alnwick/Haldimand Township

Five people managed to escape after fire ripped through a house in Alnwick/Haldimand Township on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to an address on Dunette Landing Road in the community of Roseneath near Rice Lake around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, township firefighters discovered a fully involved fire at a two-storey home. Firefighters say five occupants got out of the home safely.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Department Chief Mark Diminie said crews endured strong winds and noted a metal roof hindered firefighting operations. The department received assistance from the Hamilton Township Fire Department to battle the blaze.

Diminie said there were concerns the flames were going to spread as embers landed on a couple of nearby homes and a garage.

The house was destroyed and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

A damage estimate is unavailable.