Brian Greenspan to provide update on private investigation into deaths of Barry, Honey Sherman

A lawyer representing the family of Barry and Honey Sherman will provide an update later this week on a private investigation into the deaths of the founder of pharma giant Apotex and his wife last year.

Brian Greenspan will speak at a news conference on Friday afternoon at Apotex headquarters in Toronto.

Both Barry and Honey were found inside their Toronto home on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, just before 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.

Investigators said they were found dead in the lower level pool area hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck wearing their clothing. A post-mortem examination determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

Police at the time said they weren’t looking for an outstanding suspect and there was no sign of forced entry into the home. Multiple sources told Global News a realtor found the bodies inside the residence.

Toronto police ruled the deaths of the billionaire couple a double homicide after initially calling it suspicious.

The Sherman family has maintained from the beginning that Barry and Honey were murdered and launched a private investigation of their own.

Some media reports said police had initially leaned toward a murder-suicide theory, which the Sherman family had strongly rejected.

Police have not revealed any information about possible suspects or persons of interest in the case.

