Man sent to Regina hospital with critical injuries after Tuesday night shooting

Regina police is investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday night that sent a man to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue for reports of an injured man.

The area just off Albert Street and north of the Golden Mile remained blocked off Wednesday morning.

Police say they don’t have any suspects in custody and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).