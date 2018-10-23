Ecuador won’t intervene on Julian Assange’s behalf in his negotiations to leave its embassy

Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country’s embassy in London, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, Ecuador’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister José Valencia said in an interview with Reuters that Ecuador’s only responsibility was looking after Assange’s wellbeing, after the Australian national sued the country over new conditions placed on his asylum in the London embassy.

