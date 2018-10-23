Thompson RCMP make ‘explosive’ discovery in city’s Westwood neighbourhood

RCMP officers searching a home in Thompson’s Westwood neighbourhood made an explosive discovery Monday afternoon.

The residence was being searched for drugs, when police found a large quantity of suspected mining explosives, along with 14 firearms, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

The Winnipeg-based RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to secure the scene and properly remove the explosives.

READ MORE: Manitoba police expected calls for guns during amnesty month, not bombs

Two Thompson residents, Shawn, 43, and Ruth Gelasco, 41, were taken into custody and charged with two counts of possessing explosives, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

RCMP continue to investigate, and say further drug-related charges are pending.

WATCH: Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program