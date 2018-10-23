Jamal Khashoggi’s sons meet Saudi prince accused of being linked to killing

Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s sons met with Saudi Arabia‘s royal family Tuesday amid continuing investigations into their father’s killing.

The sons — Salah and Sahel — met Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman at Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

A friend of the Khashoggi family told The Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.

While it’s unclear exactly what was discussed during the meeting, the visit was photographed and recorded, then released by the Saudi Press Agency.

The royal family has been in damage-control mode following the Oct. 2 disappearance of the journalist, who entered the country’s consulate in Istanbul and never returned.

Last Friday, the Saudi royal family claimed Khashoggi’s death was unplanned and resulted after a “fistfight.” But Turkish officials have said it was a “planned operation,” which involved the knowledge of the Saudi prince.

Khashoggi’s family members spoke to members of the royal family over the phone earlier this month, when the prince and king called to offer condolences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reportedly spoke to the family on Tuesday. Turkish officials said he called Khashoggi’s other son, Abdullah, to express his condolences.

Erdogan said was “deeply saddened” by the death and that Turkey would follow up the incident. The officials provided the information on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

Meanwhile, Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz has reportedly been given 24-hour protection following the killing.

Cengiz has remained largely mum since the killing, but posted a tribute video of Khashoggi on Twitter over the weekend.

They took your bodily presence from my world. But your beautiful laugh will remain in my soul forever. My darling #jkhashoggi #JamalKhashoggi#JusticeForJamal pic.twitter.com/vJOfhL6dEq — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 20, 2018

“They took your bodily presence from my world,” she tweeted. “But your beautiful laugh will remain in my soul forever. My darling.”

The Saudi royal family met with Khashoggi’s sons amid their high-profile investment summit in Riyadh.

While the killing led to several world and business leaders boycotting the event, Prince Mohammed was still greeted with a standing ovation by attendees.

Undaunted, the 33-year-old crown prince declared the event as “great,” adding that there were “more people, more money.”

