Alberta students’ union wants action on government tuition review

A group representing Alberta’s university students is seeking action from the Alberta government on its tuition review.

The Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) says post-secondary students have written letters and emails to Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt over the last eight weeks, demanding answers to the ministry’s tuition review.

In 2015, the province instituted a temporary tuition freeze as it reviewed the cost of post-secondary education in Alberta. The government estimated 250,000 full- and part-time students and apprentices would save roughly $16 million a year through the freeze.

The student council is asking the province to explain what will happen when the freeze is lifted.

CAUS says it wants tuition to be more predictable, accessible and affordable for students.

A recent report suggests tuition fees for full-time, domestic university students in Alberta is less than the national average in all recorded undergraduate fields of study.

The council will be speaking to the media Tuesday morning and its chair and vice-chair will be delivering the student’s written letters to Schmidt’s office in the legislature building.

