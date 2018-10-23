Rosie O’Donnell engaged to police officer

Rosie O’Donnell is engaged.

RadarOnline.com first reported that the 56-year-old former talk-show host popped the big question to her girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney, 33, over the summer.

She’s now confirmed the exciting news to People, saying of the wedding: “This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best.”

O’Donnell added of their long-distance romance: “She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman.”

The star’s comments come after a source reportedly explained that the couple didn’t initially go public with the engagement because of Rooney’s job as a police officer in Massachusetts.

“Elizabeth is in the police force so she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” the source said.

Rooney apparently confirmed the engagement on her Instagram, adding the letter “R” and a ring emoji to her profile:

O’Donnell and Rooney made their relationship public in November 2017.

The marriage will be O’Donnell’s third, while it is Rooney’s first.