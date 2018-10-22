Marathon wait begins for results in London’s ranked ballot election

As the results stream in from municipalities across the province, London is forced to sit tight for the results of Canada’s first-ever ranked ballot election.

Around 10:30 p.m., city officials tweeted that all tabulators and ballot boxes had been returned to city hall.

“Memory cards are being removed from machines and placed in sealed bags. The count of the first complete ward will begin soon,” the tweet read.

All tabulators from all polls have now made their way to City Hall. Memory cards are being removed from machines and placed in sealed bags. The count of the first complete ward will begin soon! #ldnont #ldnvotes pic.twitter.com/JaulnNY6Je — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) October 23, 2018

In an update to the media about an hour earlier, city clerk Cathy Saunders said three-quarters of the roughly 200 tabulators were back at city hall. She said the first ward to be counted will be the one that has all of its tabulators returned and readied.

The polls closed at 8 p.m., and vehicles carrying a pair of white boxes began streaming into the parking garage below city hall to unload their precious information cargo.

The lineup wound its way through the garage, with volunteers at the front of the procession helping to carry tabulators and boxes into a bay.

Wow. A flurry of activity down here in the parking garage below city hall. A steady stream of vehicles pouring in, dropping off the ballot boxes (is the big one) and tabulators (which are inside a small box). #ldnont pic.twitter.com/DynzsGgEai — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) October 23, 2018

Officials say they’ll work until the first-round results are announced. Election employees will continue counting again at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and it remains unclear when we’ll learn who will be the city’s next mayor.

Saunders spoke with 980 CFPL as part of special election night coverage, roughly an hour before the polls closed.

“The tabulators have been working fine, both at the advanced polls and throughout the day today. So from a technology perspective, everything seems to be going well,” she said.

“We’re hoping that we’ll have [results of] round one by midnight. Please don’t hold me to that, but that’s our hope.”