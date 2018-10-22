Canada Post strike extends to GTA on Tuesday

Almost 9,000 Canada Post workers will be walking off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said in a statement.

The walk-off will include the Greater Toronto Area, with the exception of Scarborough, and most of the 905 region.

Tuesday will mark the second day of postal disruptions across the country, after Canada Post announced a rotating strike on Sunday and began the walk-offs Monday morning.

The rotating strike includes Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax, with the strike lasting 24 hours in each location, and workers will continue to strike daily.

“For us to reach any agreements, Canada Post has to talk about the changing nature of postal work and the issues that stem from the growth of parcels,” said CUPW national president Mike Palecek in a statement. “We need to address health and safety concerns and precarious work as well as gender equality. We will stay at the bargaining table and on the picket line for as long as it takes to get a fair deal for our members.”

CUPW has been negotiating with Canada Post for nearly a year, with key demands being job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures, among other concerns.

Canada Post said in a statement that the strike in Toronto will not only affect delivery in the city, but also Canada Post’s operations as a whole.

“Toronto is a key processing hub for mail and parcels in Canada. The union’s rotating strike will therefore have a significant impact on our operations,” the statement read.

“Canada Post will make every effort to minimize the impact, but customers across the country may see delays for parcel and mail delivery,” the statement read.

The company says it is “committed to arriving at a negotiated settlement with CUPW.”