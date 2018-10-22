4 new mayors in South Okanagan-Similkameen

There will be four new mayors at the helm in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region after some surprising upsets saw newcomers unseat incumbent mayoral candidates.

Penticton incumbent Andrew Jakubeit was ousted by former longtime councillor John Vassilaki.

“Surprised and disappointed,” Jakubeit said of the results.

“I think Skaha Park, even though that was the first half of our term, that legacy, and because it took so long, there was probably a lot of animosity that built up.”

Jakubeit was referring to a 2015 controversy that saw council sign a deal with Trio Marine Group to upgrade the Skaha Lake Marina and surrounding lands, including the addition of a waterslide attraction in Skaha Park.

The deal created an uproar in the community over the commercialization of municipally owned park land, which eventually led to council terminating the agreement.

“He just went the opposite direction of what not only seniors but what many middle-aged people also wanted in a community. Parks to them, they are sacred,” Vassilaki said on Sunday.

Another shocker was in Oliver. Political newcomer and City of Kelowna employee Martin Johansen unseated incumbent and longtime politician Ron Hovanes. Crime dominated that election campaign.

It was a two-way race between two city councillors in Summerland after the incumbent decided not to seek re-election, with Toni Boot coming out victorious.

“I think having that passion for Summerland and that lived experience here as a resident and as a councillor and as a two-time business owner really made the difference,” she said.

It was a landslide victory for incumbent Sue McKortoff in Osoyoos. She secured 86 per cent of the vote running against a fringe candidate and now finds herself the only woman on council.

In Keremeos, incumbent Manfred Bauer narrowly defeated his challenger by just 15 votes.

There was a complete turnover of leadership in Princeton, where former city councillor Spencer Coyne unseated the incumbent. A fresh slate of new councillors will join him.

The highest voter turnout in the region was in Princeton, with 58 per cent of the electorate casting a ballot.

Oliver followed at 56.5 per cent, Keremeos at 46 per cent, Summerland at 45.5 per cent, Penticton at 41 per cent and Osoyoos at 38 per cent.

The new mayors will be sworn into office at the next regular council meeting in their respective communities.