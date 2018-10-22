Politics
October 22, 2018 7:19 pm
Updated: October 22, 2018 7:25 pm

Voting deadlines extended in City of Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes

Voting has been extended in City of Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes due to issues with online voting.

Voting deadlines have been extended in both the City of Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

The City of Peterborough says its internet voting system is experiencing technical issues.

As a result, in-person and online voting has been extended from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Voters are encouraged to register to get your PIN to vote online before 8 p.m.

 

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, voting has been extended from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. due to an influx of online voters.

“Due to the volume of voters casting their electronic ballots at this time, the system is running slower than expected.”

The City of Kawartha Lakes says electors who have already voted can confirm if their vote has been successfully cast by attempting to vote a second time using their Voter ID and PIN numbers on their Voting PIN Letters. The voting system will notify you if you have successfully cast your ballot or not.

For more election information, call 705-324-9411 ext. 1888, email election@kawarthalakes.ca or visit www.kawarthalakes.ca/election.

