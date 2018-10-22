Municipal election race 2018 – Kingston region

Ontario’s municipal election is today, which means you may be seeing a new mayor and a new council in your municipality by the end of the night.
Polls close across the province at 8 p.m., and with internet voting and advanced voting, results could come in quickly.
READ MORE: Ontario municipal election 2018 profiles
Stay up to date with the results at the links below, which Global News will be populating as they are announced.
