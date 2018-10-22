Kingston municipal election

Politics
October 22, 2018 6:30 pm

Municipal election race 2018 – Kingston region

By Online Reporter  Global News

Check this page for your ongoing Kingston election coverage.

Global Kingston
A A

Ontario’s municipal election is today, which means you may be seeing a new mayor and a new council in your municipality by the end of the night.

Polls close across the province at 8 p.m., and with internet voting and advanced voting, results could come in quickly.

READ MORE: Ontario municipal election 2018 profiles

Stay up to date with the results at the links below, which Global News will be populating as they are announced.

Election results


Story continues below

City of Kingston

Loyalist Township

City of Brockville

City of Belleville

Greater Napanee

Town of Gananoque

Township of South Frontenac

Township of North Frontenac

Township of Central Frontenac

Township of Frontenac Islands

City of Quinte West

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bryan Paterson
Election
Election Kingston
Eric Lee
Kingston
Kingston municipal election
Municipal
Municipal Election
Ontario
Ontario Election
Rob Matheson
Vicki Schmolka

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News