Sticky Toffee Pudding

1 x = 8 servings

350g or 3 cups dates

250ml or 1 cup boiling water

1 ½ tsp baking soda

175g or 1 ¼ cup flour

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground salt

125g or ½ cup butter

170g or ¾ cup sugar

2pc eggs

Optional: roasted apples or pears

Grease and flour molds

Sprinkle baking soda over dates and cover with water. Let mix soak until cool

Mix dry

Combine butter & sugar

At eggs, scraping down after each addition

Add dry

Add dates on low until just combined

1 gray scoop per mold, bake at 325F for 25 minutes

TOFFEE SAUCE

2 cups packed brown sugar

2 cups whipping cream

2 TBS

Place all ingredients in a heavy pot and let come to a boil.

ABOUT CADEAUX BAKERY: Cadeaux meaning “gifts” in French opened its doors in January 2012. Inside the bakery you will find a small beautifully designed seating area where you can view the goods being hand crafted from start to finish while enjoying a slice of cake and a coffee. Cadeaux offers gourmet pastries and desserts that are high in quality and made with fresh local ingredients with no artificial additives or flavourings. Pre-packaged items are on the shelf like coconut macaroons, house made granola, chocolate truffles and paté de fruit. Cadeaux is open 6 days a week from Tuesday through Sunday. They also offer custom cakes, wedding cakes, restaurant/café consulting and wholesale services. Expect their menu to change with the seasons to keep things fresh and interesting.

Cadeaux Bakery is owned and operated by Eleanor Chow Waterfall. Eleanor brings over a decade of pastry/baking experience, having worked as executive pastry chef in some of the top local restaurants including Lumiere, Blue Water Cafe and Raw Bar, and Chambar Belgian Restaurant. Prior to opening Cadeaux Eleanor ran the pastry programs at Chambar Belgian Restaurant, Medina Cafe, and the Dirty Apron Cooking School and Delicatessen.