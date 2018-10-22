NDG embarks on replanting dozens of trees in Girouard Park

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is planting dozens of trees in Girouard Park this week, partially to replace trees damaged by the emerald ash borer, but also to repair massive damage caused by a microburst “pocket storm” that swept through the neighbourhood in August 2017.

The pocket storm that ripped through NDG knocked down 45 trees in its path. In the aftermath, the park lost much of its shade and much of its wooded area seemed to be supplanted by simply a grassy field.

“It was pretty shocking to see the number of trees come down so quickly, so fast and so violently,” said Sue Montgomery, the borough’s mayor. “I mean, we were lucky nobody was hurt.”

There is some symbolism in the replanting efforts. Three of the 81 saplings were spawned from acorns that came from Vimy Ridge. The park has a popular monument commemorating the 1917 battle.

A ceremony commemorating the battle is slated to take place Nov. 4 at the monument.