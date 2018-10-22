Dan Carter elected as mayor of Oshawa

Dan Carter has been elected mayor of Oshawa.

Carter, a former local broadcaster and business owner, was first elected as a city and regional councillor in 2014.

Carter won the election with 69 per cent of the vote, with all 34 polls reporting and 26,238 out of 108,138 eligible ballots cast.

During the election campaign, he promised to keep the city’s finances strong by paying down debt, controlling spending, building reserves and continuing to investment in families.

He has also vowed to support entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities by partnering with post-secondary institutions.

Carter ran on promises to invest in a strong downtown and an active transportation network, including a bicycle network and trail paths.

He takes over from John Henry, who gave up his seat to run for Durham’s regional chair position. He won handily with 73 per cent of the vote.

Carter, who has also been a motivational speaker, battled homelessness and alcoholism from his teenage years until his early 30s.

He defeated six other candidates for mayor. Sara Lear finished second with 11 per cent of the vote.